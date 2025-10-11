DSCC launches special cleanliness drive at DU, Buet, DMCH

As part of a special cleanliness and mosquito eradication programme, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) today conducted targeted operations at Dhaka University (DU), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) and Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) campuses.

Additionally, an eviction drive was carried out from Ananda Bazar intersection to the Central Shaheed Minar to remove illegal structures and shops from footpaths adjacent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The operation was attended by Md Shahzahan Mia, the administrator of the Corporation, with Md Rezaul Maksud Zahedi, secretary of the Local Government Division under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, and Professor Dr Niaz Ahmad Khan, vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, present as special guests.

The cleanliness drive, which commenced at 6am, saw participation from 1,300 personnel from DSCC's Waste Management and Health Departments, along with members of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) and cleaning staff from the respective campuses.

The operation included cleaning of drains, sewers, footpaths and accumulated waste on campuses, as well as application of mosquito control agents. A rally was also organised as part of public awareness activities.

During a media briefing held whilst the cleanliness programme was underway, Local Government Division Secretary Md Rezaul Maksud Zahedi stated: "Starting today, we will work together continuously to evict outsiders and illegal structures to keep our campuses as clean as university campuses in the developed world."

He also sought the cooperation of the media in achieving success in dengue control and waste management by bringing about behavioural changes amongst citizens.

DSCC Administrator Md Shahzahan Mia said: "The campus administrations and DSCC will work in a coordinated manner to build clean campuses at three of the principal centres of knowledge pursuit—Dhaka University, Buet and Dhaka Medical College."

Noting that the actual number of dengue cases in Dhaka South City Corporation is much lower than the statistics from the Directorate General of Health Services, the Administrator explained that dengue patients from across the country come to the DSCC area for treatment as the major hospitals are located within its jurisdiction.

Furthermore, remarking that profiteers will no longer be allowed to conduct illegal business in front of Dhaka Medical College to ensure a healthy environment around the hospital area and alleviate traffic congestion, he said that DSCC and hospital authorities will work in coordination with the public on this matter.