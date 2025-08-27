Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Police foil engineering students’ march towards CA’s residence, 10 injured

The incident took place around 1:30pm on Wednesday

Students speak to reporters as police disperse engineering students marching towards the Chief Adviser's residence in Dhaka around 1:30pm on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, leaving at least 10 injured. Photo: Amirul Islam Masum/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 04:10 PM

Engineering students protesting in demand of their three-point demand, attempted to march towards the chief adviser’s residence, Jamuna, on Wednesday afternoon but were obstructed by police.

The incident took place around 1:30pm on Wednesday.

Police are dispersing engineering students marching towards the chief advisers residence in Dhaka around 1:30pm on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, leaving at least 10 injured. Photo: Amirul Islam Masum/Dhaka Tribune

Ten people were injured as police lobbed tear gas shells and charged baton to disperse engineering students near Hotel Intercontinental when they attempted to move towards the chief adviser’s residence.

Students of Buet, Ruet, MIST and other engineering universities started to gather at Shahbagh intersection around 10am as part of their scheduled "March to Dhaka" program, halting vehicular movement on roads in the adjacent areas.

At one stage, when they tried to march towards Jamuna breaking the police barrier near Intercontinental hotel around 1:35pm police used water cannons and charged batons to disperse them, said witnesses.

A chase and counter-chase took place when 10 people including two policemen were injured, reports UNB.

Police also fired sound grenades to disperse the students.

Police are dispersing engineering students marching towards the chief advisers residence in Dhaka around 1:30pm on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, leaving at least 10 injured. Photo: Amirul Islam Masum/Dhaka Tribune

Being obstructed, the students took position near Metro Rail Shahbagh intersection.

Their demands are to enter the engineering 9th grade or assistant engineer or equivalent posts, candidates must pass a recruitment examination and hold at least a BSc degree.

No promotion should be given through quotas nor should equivalent posts be created under different names for promotion.

The recruitment test for the technical 10th grade or sub-assistant engineer or equivalent posts must be open to candidates with at least a diploma as well as those holding higher degrees (BSc) in the same discipline.

Legal action must be taken against those using the title of engineer without holding a BSc degree in engineering.

Non-accredited BSc engineering courses must be brought under IEB-BAETE accreditation through the proper process.

Zahidul Haque, a student of Buet, said: “Our clear demand is that an executive order should be issued to implement the three points demand and the criminals in the diploma who threatened to kill engineer Roknuzzaman must be immediately arrested and brought under law.”

Earlier, the Buet students blocked the road on Tuesday over the same demands.

Topics:

ShahbaghBangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)
Read More

Buet students protest at Shahbagh on Wednesday, set one-hour ultimatum

Buet students announce 'March to Dhaka' for Wednesday

Buet-led protestors vow tougher measures if demands ignored

Students of Buet, Ruet to boycott classes, exams over 3 demands

Chhatra Dal activists take to street cleanup post-rally

Thousands of Chhatra Dal men converge at Shahbagh for student rally

Latest News

Modi govt rolls out measures to counter US tariffs

Saif Sarwar, first Bangladeshi nominated at International Motor Film Awards

ISPR: 11 arrested during joint operation in Geneva Camp

Sinner, Swiatek romp through at US Open as Gauff struggles

Floods, landslides kill 30 in India’s Jammu region

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x