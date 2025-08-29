Friday, August 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
CA's special assistants visit injured Buet student

They assured the family of full medical support, including advanced treatment if needed

Photo: UNB
Update : 29 Aug 2025, 10:53 PM

Two special assistants to the chief adviser, Sheikh Moinuddin and Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, on Friday evening visited injured Buet student Syed Shadid Nasif at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Shadid, a student of Buet’s 2020 batch, is undergoing treatment at the hospital’s emergency unit after surgery. He was injured during the police action at Hotel Intercontinental on Wednesday.

Doctors said the operation was successful and his condition is now stable, though the next five days will be critical.

During the visit, Shadid’s parents and sister were present, and his mother emotionally urged the representatives to ensure that no such violence against students happens again.

The delegation expressed regret and noted that, for the first time, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police had formally apologized over the incident.

They assured the family of full medical support, including advanced treatment if needed.

Shadid’s father is a teacher at a Rangpur college, and his sister studies at Dhaka University.

Later, the delegation spoke with Shadid’s classmates and leaders of the ongoing Engineers’ Rights Movement, who called for a peaceful solution to the graduates’ demands.

Topics:

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)
