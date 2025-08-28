Complete shutdown underway at all engineering universities

Students are observing a complete shutdown at all engineering universities across the country, demanding three key points.

Students said that Thursday is their weekly holiday, but exams are usually held on all days except Friday. They are boycotting all the exams and their shutdown program is ongoing.

On Wednesday night, the Engineering Rights Movement, the platform of the protesting students, announced the complete shutdown program at a press conference.

According to the announcement, all engineering universities in the country, including Buet, are to observe the shutdown.

Notably, on Wednesday noon, the movement, led by the Engineering Rights Movement, followed clashes with police in which many students were injured.

Amid this, engineering students across Bangladesh have announced a nationwide shutdown of all engineering universities from Thursday, suspending classes and exams as part of their intensified protest.