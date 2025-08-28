Thursday, August 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Complete shutdown underway at all engineering universities

All engineering universities in the country are to follow the shutdown program

Complete shutdown underway at Buet. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 03:17 PM

Students are observing a complete shutdown at all engineering universities across the country, demanding three key points.

Students said that Thursday is their weekly holiday, but exams are usually held on all days except Friday. They are boycotting all the exams and their shutdown program is ongoing.

On Wednesday night, the Engineering Rights Movement, the platform of the protesting students, announced the complete shutdown program at a press conference.

Complete shutdown underway at Buet. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune

According to the announcement, all engineering universities in the country, including Buet, are to observe the shutdown.

Notably, on Wednesday noon, the movement, led by the Engineering Rights Movement, followed clashes with police in which many students were injured.

Amid this, engineering students across Bangladesh have announced a nationwide shutdown of all engineering universities from Thursday, suspending classes and exams as part of their intensified protest.

Topics:

shutdownBangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)
Read More

Buet postpones all examinations

Nationwide engineering university shutdown announced from Thursday

Police foil engineering students’ march towards CA’s residence, 10 injured

Buet students protest at Shahbagh on Wednesday, set one-hour ultimatum

Buet students announce 'March to Dhaka' for Wednesday

Buet-led protestors vow tougher measures if demands ignored

Latest News

Army denies deployment in upcoming student union elections

US Embassy cancels meeting with CEC

Ex-minister Latif Siddique, others taken into police custody

Ducsu: First manifesto announced by Chhatra Dal

Rain likely in Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x