MP Anar’s murder: Who is Jihad?

  • Accused in several cases including murder, fights, robberies
  • Earlier confusion on Jihad’s arrest
File image of Jihad Howladar. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 May 2024, 05:21 PM

Jihad Howladar, a painter by profession and a resident of Barakpur of Digholia upazila of Khulna, was arrested in India in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. 

He is accused in several cases, including attempted murder, fights, and robberies in the past. 

Jihad, 24, is illegally living in India and a butcher by profession. 

On Thursday, the Indian police announced the arrest of a man named Siam in connection with the murder. However, Siam is now said to be in Kathmandu. 

However, later, it was informed that they mistook Jihad for Siam.

According to the CID message, Md Aktaruzzaman Shaheen brought butcher Jihad Howladar to Kolkata two months before the murder. Aktaruzzaman has been identified as the mastermind behind the assassination of MP Anar. The flat in Kolkata's New Town where the MP was killed was rented by Aktaruzzaman. He is the younger brother of Jhenaidah’s Kotchandpur municipality Mayor Md Shahiduzzaman.

Kolkata CID said that the arrested Jihad confessed that he and four Bangladeshis killed Anwarul Azim on the orders of Aktaruzzaman.

Jihad was taken to Barasat court in West Bengal on Friday. Barasat Court Chief Judicial Magistrate Shubhankar Biswas has ordered 12 days at CID custody in connection with MP Anar's murder.

Jihad's father Zainal Abedin Howladar said: "I haven't talked to Jihad for a long time. He was in jail after getting involved in trouble in Dhaka. After that incident, our family suffered losses. Jihad got involved with crime from local fights."

Nazrul Akand, a resident of Barakpur, said that Jihad used to work as a painter. A few years ago, a case was filed in the name of many people of the village in a clash between two groups over local politics. He has been missing ever since.

Jihad's neighbour Md Sohail said that Jihad went to jail after being involved in a local dispute case. Then he got out on bail and got involved in a robbery case. Apart from this, he is accused in a murder case.

According to Digholia police sources, there were multiple cases against Jihad Hawladar in Digholia police station under the Arms Act on June 8, 2023, a fight on May 25, 2020 and a fight on April 22, 2020. He has been in hiding for a long time.

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening.  However, he apparently went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.

Topics:

MurderKhulnaAnwarul Azim Anar
