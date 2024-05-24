Are Amanullah, extremist leader Shimul the same person?

Law enforcers have arrested Amanullah Aman, the prime suspect, in the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata.

Police say Anar’s childhood friend and business partner, Aktaruzzaman Shaheen, was the main planner of the murder. Amanullah Aman, a friend of the MP and listed extremist leader, was responsible for the planning and execution of the murder.

Following his arrest, locals in Khulna started discussing the arrest of extremist leader Shimul Bhuiyan. There is a discussion about whether Amanullah and Shimul are the same person.

Mahmud Hasan Shimul is his real name. He was known by this name from the 1990s until 2006. After that, while in prison, he made himself known as Shimul Bhuiyan.

Amanullah is his pseudonym. He is the regional secretary of the Purbo Bangla Communist Party and hails from Damodar Union of Phultala Upazila in Khulna.

He is the mastermind behind the killing of various political figures in the Khulna region, say law enforcers.

Even though the Purbo Bangla Communist Party is currently inactive, Shimul Bhuiyan continued to act on behalf of the party in disguise. He has organized the ideologues of this organization for years. He is also known to have worked with many hitmen.

The chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and Additional Commissioner Harunor Rashid revealed this information at a press conference on Thursday.

After Aman's arrest, no one found Shimul or any of his family members at home. Shimul Bhuiyan's wife, Sabina Yasmin alias Mukta, is a member of Khulna Zilla Parishad. His brother Shiplu Bhuiyan is the chairman of the Damodar Union.

Shimul joined the ruling Awami League recently.

In June 2000, Shimul was arrested in the Iman Ali murder case. At that time, police remanded him in a case filed over the shooting of Fultala Upazila Jubo League leader Shahidul Islam Khokon. He then admitted that his party had possessions of AK-56 rifles. At that time, a special team of law enforcers came to Khulna and interrogated him. The law enforcers were strict in suppressing extremists at that time.

Mahmud Hasan Shimul was released from jail in 2012-2013. Since then, he has been out of the region, according to sources. There are at least two dozen cases filed against Shimul Bhuiyan, including murder, in local police stations. Shimul was arrested in 1991 for murdering a man named Abhaynagar Ganesh from Jessore and he served seven years in jail.

There have been incidents of the murders of several politicians and businessmen at the behest of Shimul Bhuiyan in the Khulna region. He carried out these murders through his followers, although he was in hiding.

The DB chief said that the plan to kill MP Anwarul Azim had been going on for two to three months. The killers held several meetings in the two flats belonging to Akhtaruzzaman Shaheen in Gulshan and Bashundhara. He said that the victim used to travel to Kolkata often. Therefore, they planned to kill him in Kolkata.

DB chief Harun said that according to the plan, the main killer, Shimul Bhuiyan, his accomplice Tanveer Bhuiyan, and Akhtaruzzaman Shahin's girlfriend, Shilasti Rahman, went to Kolkata on April 30.

He said that the main killer's name was Shimul Bhuiyan, but he went there with a new name, Amanullah Aman. Around 3pm on May 13, the killers entered the Kolkata flat with Anwarul Azim. Aman completed the killing in just half an hour. After that, the body was cut into pieces, mixed with spices, and taken out at different times on different days.

He said that there is very little hope of finding the body, but the law enforcers are still trying to recover some fragments.

Meanwhile, sources said that Shimul's close aide, Bitu, was arrested in June 2000. During interrogation, Bitu revealed how Shimul led the killings of former Damodar Union Chairman Sardar Abul Kashem Sardar, Srifaltala Upazila Chairman Abul Hossain Howladar, Naihati Upazila Chairman Golam Rasul Howladar, Jubo League leaders Shahjahan and many others.

Md Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Fultala police station, said: “The issue of Shimul is still a matter of concern to us. Shimul was not arrested from our Fultala area, and we are not sure whether Amanullah is the same person or not. No organization has so far wanted to know about him from us. It is a national issue. We will know everything for sure when the entire thing becomes public.”