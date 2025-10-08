Shahidul Alam claims abduction by Israeli forces at sea

Bangladeshi photographer and writer Shahidul Alam has claimed in a Facebook video that he was intercepted and abducted by Israeli forces while en route on an aid flotilla carrying essential supplies for Gaza.

In the video, which was posted at approximately 10:20am, Shahidul Alam identified himself and said, “I am Shahidul Alam, a photographer and writer from Bangladesh. If you are seeing this video, we have been intercepted at sea and I have been kidnapped by the Occupation Forces of Israel, the country conducting genocide in Gaza with active collaboration and assistance of the USA and other western powers.”

He also urged his “comrades and friends” to persist in their efforts for Palestinian liberation.

The post did not mention where or when the interception took place, nor did it provide any information about his present condition.

Freedom Flotilla Coalition reported that the intercepted boats were transporting essential medical and nutritional supplies valued at more than $110,000, intended for hospitals in Gaza facing severe shortages.

In recent months, Israel has repeatedly blocked international aid flotillas from reaching the besieged Palestinian territory, where, according to United Nations, famine conditions have already taken hold..