NCC dialogue: Most parties support holding referendum to implement July charter

Most political parties have expressed support for holding a referendum on the implementation of the July National Charter.

They argue that before the upcoming parliamentary elections, it is essential to seek the people’s direct opinion on the matter.

Leaders urged that the charter’s proposals be implemented through a nationwide referendum. However, the timing and process of the referendum are yet to be finalized.

On Sunday, during the fourth day of discussions with the National Consensus Commission at the Foreign Service Academy on Bailey Road in the capital, political leaders shared these views.

Leaders from BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Nagorik Oikya, BJP, NCP, Islami Andolon, AB Party, Ganadhikar Parishad, and Gano Forum, among others, attended the meeting.

Following the meeting, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters: “A near-final decision has been reached on implementing the July Charter. The commission has said that a recommendation will be sent to the chief adviser of the interim government. Based on that, we can move toward a final decision.”

On the issue of the referendum, he said: “The idea of a referendum was hinted at in our previous meeting. This would clarify whether the people support the July Charter or not. The question remains whether we truly represent the entire population. Only if the people back it can the charter be fully implemented as a national mandate.”

He further added: “On the Charter, we have achieved full consensus except for a few points of dissent. Once implemented, members of the next parliament will be bound to honor it. That’s why we have proposed placing an additional ballot for the referendum alongside the parliamentary election ballot. We believe this does not require a constitutional amendment.”

Salahuddin Ahmed also said: “There is no objection to holding a referendum on the July Charter. The constitution allows it. For this, an ordinance could be issued authorizing the Election Commission to conduct the referendum. The ordinance could be titled ‘July National Charter 2025.’”

Jamaat-e-Islami Assistant Secretary General AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad said: “To provide a legal basis for the July Charter, the referendum must be held before the election schedule is announced. If the people’s mandate is taken beforehand, it will be the most credible approach. Such a mandate cannot later be challenged or rejected by parliament.”

Regarding the timing of the referendum, he remarked: “Since people are not accustomed to referendums, it can be arranged in November or December, before the election schedule is announced. This way, the general election in February can proceed without obstacles, sparing the people from confusion and unnecessary complications.”

NCP Joint Convenor Sarwar Tushar said: “According to the people’s will, the interim government must resolve the issue of the July Charter. On election day, a separate ballot for the referendum should be placed alongside the general vote, allowing the people to decide on its legal foundation. Most parties have agreed on this.”

He explained further: “In the referendum, people will vote either ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on implementing the Charter. On issues where consensus has already been reached, those will be considered settled. A proper legal framework can guide the process. We believe that if all parties unite, the people will deliver a verdict in favor of the July Charter.”

AB Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju warned: “If constitutional arguments are used to delay the implementation of the July Charter, another upheaval will become inevitable. Although most parties have agreed, some are creating unnecessary constitutional debates that are causing repeated deadlocks.”

“The July Charter should be promulgated through a constitutional order reflecting all parties’ opinions, a Supreme Court advisory opinion under Article 106, and, most importantly, a referendum to secure the people’s mandate. This would lead to a successful and lasting resolution,” he added.

Speaking to reporters after the discussion, National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz said that the parties had agreed on holding a referendum to ensure public participation in implementing the July Charter.

“This is the first step, and we are hopeful that political parties will unite further on other aspects as well,” he said.

Riaz further said that representatives of three-fourths of the 30 political parties had already submitted their names to sign the July Charter.