Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Salahuddin slams ‘mismatch’ between July Charter and NCC report

Salahuddin said the document signed by political parties at the South Plaza of the National Parliament was supposed to manifest the issues discussed with the commission, but that consistency is missing

Photo: UNB
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 01:54 PM

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday alleged that the recommendations made by the National Consensus Commission do not fully reflect the discussions held with political parties, nor do they align with the provisions of the July Charter signed on October 17.

“The charter includes only the commission’s proposals. It does not mention what the political parties recommended, where consensus was reached, or where notes of dissent were recorded,” he said while speaking at a seminar held at a city hotel

Salahuddin said the document signed by political parties at the South Plaza of the National Parliament was supposed to manifest the issues discussed with the commission, but that consistency is missing.

The BNP leader said the charter attached a schedule proposing amendments to 48 articles of the Constitution, which would be subject to a national referendum. “If this was their plan all along, then what was the point of holding 11 months of discussions under the commission?” he asked.

The BNP leader further said that during the commission’s deliberations, when political parties sought assurance of the charter’s implementation, the BNP had proposed issuing a gazette notification to guarantee it. Although most parties supported the idea, the commission later backtracked on the decision, he claimed.

Reflecting on his own experience with the commission, Salahuddin said, “I often felt isolated, as if I alone was on the opposing side. It seemed the commission and several parties tried to impose their decisions.”

He alleged that both the commission and some political parties attempted to impose “unconsidered decisions” on the nation, while the BNP represented the voice of the people.

Salahuddin also claimed that several of the issues now being put forward for a referendum were never discussed at the commission level.

“I was the first to suggest holding a referendum alongside the national election, and most political parties agreed with me then. But the 48 constitutional points now set for a referendum were never discussed with the commission,” he said.

Expressing concern, the BNP leader warned that the commission’s and government’s current approach would deepen political divisions instead of fostering consensus.

He also criticized the Election Commission, terming its decision to compel alliance members to contest under their own electoral symbols “undemocratic.”

Salahuddin concluded by expressing hope that the interim government would act as a true caretaker administration, maintaining neutrality in its functions.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Salahuddin AhmedNational Consensus CommissionJuly Charter
