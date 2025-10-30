Asif Nazrul: Consensus still out of reach after months of talks

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul has expressed disappointment over the lack of consensus among major political parties after 270 days of discussions.

He said passing a consensus document amid such deep divisions remains a major challenge.

Speaking at a briefing on Thursday at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, the law adviser said: “There has been no real agreement on vital issues. Two main conflicts have emerged: one over the procedure for passing it, and the other over the timing of the referendum. Political parties supporting the July uprising have taken rigid and conflicting stances. Without consensus after so many days, the government faces a serious challenge.”

He added, “If any party imposes ultimatums, it shows there is no genuine consensus. They seek government support for their stance despite having had ample time for discussions, which reflects a deviation from the July spirit.”

Asif also said: “In today’s cabinet meeting, the disagreements were discussed. The Consensus Commission offered two options — to implement the July Charter through a referendum, automatically amending the constitution if not done within 270 days, or to leave the matter to the elected parliament. Political parties remain sharply divided over which option is more acceptable.”

He added, “The referendum dispute has reached its peak, and a timely decision is essential. The chief adviser will make the final call — with our support if needed — and the decision will come soon.”