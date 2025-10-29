Thursday, October 30, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
CA: Make Consensus Commission report understandable for people

Professor Yunus urged publishing the report as a book in Bangla and English, recommending it be a future student textbook

Members of the National Consensus Commission handed over the eight-volume report to the Chief Advisor at the State Guest House, Jamuna, on October 29, 2025. Photo: CA Facebook page
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 08:03 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called for publishing a book with a simplified version of the National Consensus Commission report to make it easily understandable and accessible to the country’s people.

“This report should be made into an easy-to-understand version and published as a book so that ordinary people, including school and college students, can read and comprehend it — and explain it to others,” he said. 

The chief adviser said this while the Consensus Commission members handed over the eight-volume report to him at the State Guest House Jamuna here on Wednesday evening, said a press release of the CA’s Press Wing. The report included detailed recommendations, meeting minutes, and records of discussions of the Commission.

Professor Yunus also urged that the book be published in both Bangla and English, saying: “It should also be taken into consideration that this book should be included as a textbook for students in the future”.

“The young generation will read it, understand it themselves, and share the knowledge with their parents,” he added. 

Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz, members Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman,  Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, Dr Mohammad Ayub Mia and Special Assistant to the CA on National Consensus Building Process Monir Haider were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Ali Riaz said that the eight-volume report documented the July National Charter 2025, the process of the commission’s activities, context, written proposals received from different political parties, public opinions, and spreadsheets sent by the commission to the political parties, as well as all discussions and dialogues.

“We believe this eight-volume report will serve as a key reference for future research on different sectors both at home and abroad,” he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Consensus Commission formally submitted its recommendations to the government, outlining the implementation process of the July National Charter.

Muhammad Yunusnational electionNational Consensus Commission
