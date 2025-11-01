53 citizens urge Consensus Commission to preserve unity

Fifty-53 citizens on Saturday urged the National Consensus Commission to prioritize maintaining national unity amid emerging disagreements over the implementation of the July National Charter, which the commission had submitted to the chief adviser for recommendations.
Many consider the charter—drafted after months of discussion—crucial for the country’s future political stability.
In a joint statement, they stressed that the commission’s work should continue until consensus is achieved among all political parties, civil society, and other relevant stakeholders. They called for careful and unhurried discussions on matters as significant as constitutional amendments.
The statement highlighted that, as in other countries where constitutional reforms are preceded by years of debate, Bangladesh could also benefit from extending the current timeline to address the ongoing crisis. They suggested that extending the commission’s designated 270-day (nine-month) period to two years could enhance the effectiveness of its work.
The citizens warned that the decision to omit the “note of dissent” undermines the spirit of unity. They cautioned that rushing constitutional amendments without considering objections from various political parties could prolong divisions and trigger new crises in national politics.
The statement also urged that writers, thinkers, activists, and civil society representatives be included in the commission’s discussions, believing that this would help reduce divisions among political parties.
Finally, the citizens stressed that the future of Bangladesh—liberated from autocracy through the July uprising—depends on the unity of all parties and perspectives. The statement concluded by asserting that the National Consensus Commission must give the highest priority to preserving this unity.
The signatories included
Kajol Shahnewaz, poet
Zahed Ur Rahman, teacher and political analyst
Razi, professor, University of Chittagong
Golam Sarwar, professor, Department of History, University of Rajshahi
Amirul Islam, professor, Department of Folklore, University of Rajshahi
Mostafa Nazmul Monsur Tamal, professor, Jahangirnagar University
Aminul Islam, professor, University of Rajshahi
Abul Fazal, professor, University of Khulna
Mostafa Kamal Palash, meteorologist
Rakhal Raha, writer and editor
G. H. Habib, assistant professor, University of Chittagong
Nahid Hasan, poet, writer and organiser
Abul Kalam Al Azad, researcher and cultural figure
Ahmed Swapan Mahmud, poet
Sayema Khatun, anthropologist
Gazi Tanzia, fiction writer
Rezaur Rahman Lenin, human rights activist
Salah Uddin Shubhra, fiction writer
Saeed Bari, publisher
Mahabubur Rahman, publisher
Mridul Mahbub, poet
Amol Akash, musician and cultural figure
Chinu Kabir, poet and organiser
Saeed Bari, publisher
Jamal Bhaskar, poet and translator
Ariful Islam Sabbir, journalist
Advocate Mominur Rahman, lawyer
Imamul Baker Apollo, filmmaker and musician
Oni Atikur Rahman, journalist
Poliar Wahid, poet and journalist
Russel Raihan, fiction writer
Sanaullah Sagar, poet
Enamul Haq Palash, poet and organiser
Shakila Khatun, political activist
Abdul Majid Antar, political activist and cultural figure
Tanvir Ahmed, researcher
Swaeb Mahmud, poet
Meshkat Chowdhury, former coordinator, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement
Harun-or-Rashid, film researcher
Tashlima Shahnoor, poet and fiction writer
Masum Munwar, poet
Arif Rahman, writer and media professional
Jabbar Al Naeem, poet and fiction writer
Rafsan Ahmed, human rights activist and member, Democratic Rights Committee
Ashraful Islam, theatre worker
Sajjad Biplob, poet and editor
Pintu Rahman, fiction writer
Rokib Likhan, July Freedom Fighter
Shahnewaz Arefin, filmmaker
Shadman Shahid, poet and fiction writer
Afsana Zakia, poet and fiction writer
Shamim Reza, poet and activist
Fuad Saki, poet and activist
