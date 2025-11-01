53 citizens urge Consensus Commission to preserve unity

Fifty-53 citizens on Saturday urged the National Consensus Commission to prioritize maintaining national unity amid emerging disagreements over the implementation of the July National Charter, which the commission had submitted to the chief adviser for recommendations.

Many consider the charter—drafted after months of discussion—crucial for the country’s future political stability.

In a joint statement, they stressed that the commission’s work should continue until consensus is achieved among all political parties, civil society, and other relevant stakeholders. They called for careful and unhurried discussions on matters as significant as constitutional amendments.

The statement highlighted that, as in other countries where constitutional reforms are preceded by years of debate, Bangladesh could also benefit from extending the current timeline to address the ongoing crisis. They suggested that extending the commission’s designated 270-day (nine-month) period to two years could enhance the effectiveness of its work.

The citizens warned that the decision to omit the “note of dissent” undermines the spirit of unity. They cautioned that rushing constitutional amendments without considering objections from various political parties could prolong divisions and trigger new crises in national politics.

The statement also urged that writers, thinkers, activists, and civil society representatives be included in the commission’s discussions, believing that this would help reduce divisions among political parties.

Finally, the citizens stressed that the future of Bangladesh—liberated from autocracy through the July uprising—depends on the unity of all parties and perspectives. The statement concluded by asserting that the National Consensus Commission must give the highest priority to preserving this unity.

