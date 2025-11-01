Sunday, November 02, 2025

53 citizens urge Consensus Commission to preserve unity

Extending the commission’s designated 270-day (nine-month) period to two years could make its work more effective, according to the statement

Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 07:32 PM

Fifty-53 citizens on Saturday urged the National Consensus Commission to prioritize maintaining national unity amid emerging disagreements over the implementation of the July National Charter, which the commission had submitted to the chief adviser for recommendations.

Many consider the charter—drafted after months of discussion—crucial for the country’s future political stability.

In a joint statement, they stressed that the commission’s work should continue until consensus is achieved among all political parties, civil society, and other relevant stakeholders. They called for careful and unhurried discussions on matters as significant as constitutional amendments.

The statement highlighted that, as in other countries where constitutional reforms are preceded by years of debate, Bangladesh could also benefit from extending the current timeline to address the ongoing crisis. They suggested that extending the commission’s designated 270-day (nine-month) period to two years could enhance the effectiveness of its work.

The citizens warned that the decision to omit the “note of dissent” undermines the spirit of unity. They cautioned that rushing constitutional amendments without considering objections from various political parties could prolong divisions and trigger new crises in national politics.

The statement also urged that writers, thinkers, activists, and civil society representatives be included in the commission’s discussions, believing that this would help reduce divisions among political parties.

Finally, the citizens stressed that the future of Bangladesh—liberated from autocracy through the July uprising—depends on the unity of all parties and perspectives. The statement concluded by asserting that the National Consensus Commission must give the highest priority to preserving this unity.

The signatories included 

  • Kajol Shahnewaz, poet

  • Zahed Ur Rahman, teacher and political analyst

  • Razi, professor, University of Chittagong

  • Golam Sarwar, professor, Department of History, University of Rajshahi

  • Amirul Islam, professor, Department of Folklore, University of Rajshahi

  • Mostafa Nazmul Monsur Tamal, professor, Jahangirnagar University

  • Aminul Islam, professor, University of Rajshahi

  • Abul Fazal, professor, University of Khulna

  • Mostafa Kamal Palash, meteorologist

  • Rakhal Raha, writer and editor

  • G. H. Habib, assistant professor, University of Chittagong

  • Nahid Hasan, poet, writer and organiser

  • Abul Kalam Al Azad, researcher and cultural figure

  • Ahmed Swapan Mahmud, poet

  • Sayema Khatun, anthropologist

  • Gazi Tanzia, fiction writer

  • Rezaur Rahman Lenin, human rights activist

  • Salah Uddin Shubhra, fiction writer

  • Saeed Bari, publisher

  • Mahabubur Rahman, publisher

  • Mridul Mahbub, poet

  • Amol Akash, musician and cultural figure

  • Chinu Kabir, poet and organiser

  • Saeed Bari, publisher

  • Jamal Bhaskar, poet and translator

  • Ariful Islam Sabbir, journalist

  • Advocate Mominur Rahman, lawyer

  • Imamul Baker Apollo, filmmaker and musician

  • Oni Atikur Rahman, journalist

  • Poliar Wahid, poet and journalist

  • Russel Raihan, fiction writer

  • Sanaullah Sagar, poet

  • Enamul Haq Palash, poet and organiser

  • Shakila Khatun, political activist

  • Abdul Majid Antar, political activist and cultural figure

  • Tanvir Ahmed, researcher

  • Swaeb Mahmud, poet

  • Meshkat Chowdhury, former coordinator, Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

  • Harun-or-Rashid, film researcher

  • Tashlima Shahnoor, poet and fiction writer

  • Masum Munwar, poet

  • Arif Rahman, writer and media professional

  • Jabbar Al Naeem, poet and fiction writer

  • Rafsan Ahmed, human rights activist and member, Democratic Rights Committee

  • Ashraful Islam, theatre worker

  • Sajjad Biplob, poet and editor

  • Pintu Rahman, fiction writer

  • Rokib Likhan, July Freedom Fighter

  • Shahnewaz Arefin, filmmaker

  • Shadman Shahid, poet and fiction writer

  • Afsana Zakia, poet and fiction writer

  • Shamim Reza, poet and activist

  • Fuad Saki, poet and activist

