Thursday, October 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Patwary: Hold polls by February to save country from ‘civil war-like situation’

The NCP chief coordinator demanded that the draft recommendations of the National Consensus Commission be made public

File image of Nasiruddin Patwary. Photo: Facebook
Update : 30 Oct 2025, 05:31 PM

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary on Thursday urged the government to hold elections by February to save the country from a “civil war-like situation”.

“The country is heading toward a different kind of situation. Announce elections by February. If you fail to do so and a civil war-like situation arises later, the responsibility will fall on your shoulders,” he said at a discussion titled “the present and future path of politics” at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

The NCP chief coordinator also demanded that the draft recommendations of the National Consensus Commission be made public.

He said: “The consensus commission has already made its recommendations. Now the ball is in Dr Yunus’s court. Since he is considered an international-level player, it is often said that foreign players tend to slip when playing in Bangladesh because the field is slippery here."

"But in this slippery field, our law adviser adds even more oil. He only wants politicians to slip. Make the draft of the recommendations public—once that happens the NCP will sign it," he added.

Saying that Bangladesh cannot be guided into the future amid uncertainty and confusion, Nasiruddin Patwary said the debate over whether the referendum should come first or later is nothing but a futile argument between Jamaat-e-Islami and the BNP. 

“They must move beyond such sophistry and cooperate with the Election Commission,” he said.

Referring to BNP’s political origins, Patwary said: “BNP was born through a Yes vote. If the party remains rigidly tied to a No vote, then the BNP’s political end will also come through a No vote. BNP is a major political force and we would urge them not to write their own obituary through stubborn rejection.”

About Jamaat-e-Islami, he said the party had created confusion by mixing the issue between the upper and lower houses.

“Ultimately, Jamaat will join hands with BNP over the referendum question. Both parties are engaging in fruitless arguments that only create uncertainty,” he added.

Topics:

BNPJamaat-e-IslamiNational Citizen PartyNational Consensus Commission
Read More

NCP rejects ‘Shapla koli’, demands only ‘Shapla’ symbol

Asif Nazrul: Consensus still out of reach after months of talks

Fakhrul: Govt secretly altered July Charter reform points

Tarique Rahman calls for childcare plan to empower women

Rizvi: Hasina still conspiring to obstruct election from abroad

CA: Make Consensus Commission report understandable for people

Latest News

Louvre heist: Prime suspect arrested but no sign of loot

How Russia is trying to attract African students

Shafiqul: Foreign experts to help identify July martyrs buried at Rayerbazar graveyard

NCP rejects ‘Shapla koli’, demands only ‘Shapla’ symbol

3 more die of dengue fever; 928 hospitalized

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x