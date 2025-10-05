Sunday, October 05, 2025

2 die of electrocution at Rampal power plant's temporary army camp

Rampal police officer-in-charge said no complaint was filed by 7pm Sunday, legal action will follow if one is submitted

File image of Rampal Coal-Fired Thermal Power Plant in Bagerhat. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 09:52 PM

Two people, including an army personnel, died from electrocution at a temporary army camp in Rampal, Bagerhat.

The incident occurred around 11:30am on Sunday on the roof of the temporary camp located inside the Rampal coal-based power plant.

The deceased were army soldier Md Arif Hasan and private employee Dhopa Hasib Khan.

Rampal police officer-in-charge (OC) Atiqur Rahman said Hasib, who worked as a washerman, got entangled in an electric wire while bringing dry clothes to the camp roof.

Soldier Arif was electrocuted while trying to rescue Hasib.

Both were taken to Khulna 250-bed Medical College Hospital in critical condition but died on the way.

OC Rahman added that no formal complaint of any wrongdoing had been filed at the police station by 7pm Sunday.

Legal action will be taken if a written complaint is submitted.

Topics:

RampalElectrocution
