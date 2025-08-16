Saturday, August 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Woman dies from electrocution in Kurigram

She was immediately taken to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared her dead

Map of Kurigram. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 03:53 PM

A housewife died from electrocution in Bhurungamari upazila of Kurigram district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Zarina Begum, wife of Safar Uddin of West Chat Gopalpur village under Bhurungamari upazila.

Tilai Union Parishad Chairman Kamruzzaman said she got electrocuted when she touched the auto-rickshaw purchased by her neighbour Ariful Islam.

The vehicle was left charging overnight.

She was immediately taken to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared her dead.

Al Helal Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Bhurungamari police station said police were sent to the scene.

A UD case will be filed in this regard.

Topics:

KurigramElectrocution
