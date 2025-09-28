Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

2 brothers electrocuted in Lalmonirhat

According to locals, Nur was electrocuted while connecting an irrigation pump while his brother died trying to save him

Representation image of electrocuted. Illustration: UNB
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 05:53 PM

Two brothers died from electrocution while trying to save each other in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were Nur Islam and Delwar Hossain, of Bakalitari village of Cholbola union.

The deceased’s paternal uncle, Sirajul Islam, and nephew, Yasin Ali, were injured in the incident.

Omor Faruk, deputy assistant medical officer of the Aditmari upazila health complex, said two of the four were brought dead and the remaining two are recovering.

According to locals, Nur was electrocuted while connecting an irrigation pump near their home around 12pm.

Delwar rushed to save him but got electrocuted.

Yasin Ali and Sirajul Islam also went to rescue them and suffered electric shock.

Villagers later rescued all four and rushed them to Aditmari Upazila Health Complex, where physicians declared Nur and Delwar dead on arrival.

Topics:

LalmonirhatElectrocution
Read More

BSF assaults two Bangladeshis and takes away their cows in Lalmonirhat

Man killed as tree falls on him in Lalmonirhat

Lalmonirhat farmers eye hefty profit from sugarcane cultivation

Mother, daughter electrocuted in Chapainawabganj

Teesta, Dharla erosion leaves thousands in Lalmonirhat at risk

Floods recede, but no respite from river erosion in Lalmonirhat

Latest News

DMP deploys extra security at 89 high-risk Durga Puja venues in Dhaka

Bida, Jica launch Bangladesh’s single digital gateway for investors ‘BanglaBiz’

Al-Arafah Islami Bank celebrates 3 decades

Mahfuj: Journalist Protection Act within 3 months

India warns not to condone terrorist epicenter Pakistan

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x