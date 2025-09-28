2 brothers electrocuted in Lalmonirhat

Two brothers died from electrocution while trying to save each other in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were Nur Islam and Delwar Hossain, of Bakalitari village of Cholbola union.

The deceased’s paternal uncle, Sirajul Islam, and nephew, Yasin Ali, were injured in the incident.

Omor Faruk, deputy assistant medical officer of the Aditmari upazila health complex, said two of the four were brought dead and the remaining two are recovering.

According to locals, Nur was electrocuted while connecting an irrigation pump near their home around 12pm.

Delwar rushed to save him but got electrocuted.

Yasin Ali and Sirajul Islam also went to rescue them and suffered electric shock.

Villagers later rescued all four and rushed them to Aditmari Upazila Health Complex, where physicians declared Nur and Delwar dead on arrival.