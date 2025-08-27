Mother, daughter electrocuted in Chapainawabganj

A mother and her young daughter were electrocuted in Nachol upazila of Chapainawabgan district early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Hawa, wife of Alamgir, and their daughter Ayesha, residents of Morafela area under Nezampur union of the upazila.

Officer-in-charge of Nachol Police Station Monirul Islam said Hawa reluctantly touched a live electric wire that was used for charging an auto-rickshaw of her husband at their home around 5:30am.

Seeing this, Ayesha tried to separate her mother but she was also electrocuted, leaving them dead on the spot, he said.

A police team was sent to the spot to recover the bodies, he said, adding that legal action was underway in this connection.