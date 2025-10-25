Saturday, October 25, 2025

Father, son electrocuted in Gaibandha

An unnatural death case has been registered with the police station in this connection

Map of Gaibandha. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 11:52 AM

A father and his son were electrocuted at Bachhati village in Chaporhati union of Sundarganj upazila Friday morning.

Local sources said father Shahidul Islam and his son Shipon Miah went to a paddy field to connect electricity to an irrigation pump to bring the land under irrigation.

When they connected the electricity line to the irrigation pump, Shipon accidentally came into contact with a live wire and was electrocuted. His father was also electrocuted when he tried to rescue his son.

As the father and son did not return home for a long time, the family members started searching for them and found their frozen bodies in the field.

Being informed, the police of Sundarganj Thana rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sundarganj Police Station Abdul Hakim Azad said an unnatural death case has been registered with the police station in this connection.

As there was no complaint from the family, the bodies were handed over to the family members for burial.

