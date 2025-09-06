Eid-e-Miladunnabi: Crowds gather for Jashne Julush in Dhaka

On the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi (PBUH), large crowds have gathered in Dhaka for Jashne Julush (religious processions) on Saturday morning.

Thousands of people from various parts of the country assembled in front of Suhrawardy Udyan and Engineers’ Institution Auditorium in the capital.

Separate processions led by representatives of different shrines and khanqahs joined these Jashne Julush.

This year, the largest procession in Dhaka was organized by devotees of the Anjuman-E-Rahmania Mainia Maizbhandaria Dargah Sharif from Fatikchhari, Chittagong. One group, led by Syed Saifuddin Ahmed, the elder son of Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, gathered at Suhrawardy Udyan, while followers of the younger son, Syed Shahiduddin Ahmed, assembled in front of the Engineers’ Institution.

At 10:30am, the procession was led by Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Al-Hasani Maizbhandari, chairman of Anjuman-E-Rahmania Mainia Maizbhandaria.

Devotees participated with national flags, flags inscribed with Kalima, and various banners. Various songs in memory of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) were recited during the festive event.

The procession moved from the Kali Mandir gate of Suhrawardy Udyan, passed through Doel Chattar, Shikkha Bhaban, and Kadam Fountain, and returned to the Kali Mandir gate, concluding in a peaceful assembly at Suhrawardy Udyan.

The event was attended by Pirs and Mashayekhs of different shrines, leaders of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, leading Islamic scholars, thinkers, researchers, and educators.

Meanwhile, at the Engineers’ Institution auditorium, Islamic speaker Dr Ahsanuddin delivered the main speech, while Shahiduddin Ahmed Maizbhandari presided over the program.

Speakers discussed the life of the Prophet (PBUH), and attendees participated in the Milad Mahfil.

Additionally, Jashne Julush were also held in Paltan and Press Club areas, organized by various shrines and madrasas from Dhaka and surrounding areas.