2 killed, 10 injured in Jashn-e-Julus in Chittagong

Two people were killed and ten others injured in separate incidents during a procession named Jashan-e-Julus, marking the celebration of Eid-e-Miladunnabi, in port city of Chittagong on Saturday, said police.

One of the deceased was identified as Mahfuz, 35, son of Shamsul Haque of Agrabad CDA area while the identity of another could not be known immediately.

Quoting witnesses, Nurul Alam Ashique, in-charge of Chittagong Medical College and Hospital police camp, said Mahfuz fell down and died in a stampede amid crowd around 12:10 am while taking part in the Jashan-e-Julus procession in Muradpur area.

Later, he was taken to the Chittagong Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man was killed and ten others injured when a small bridge collapsed under weight of people at Mohammadpur Sholoshohor area in Chittagong city at noon, said Md Solaiman, officer-in-charge of Panchlaish Police Station.