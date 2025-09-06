Saturday, September 06, 2025

Farhad Mazhar: No signs of peace in the country even after the July uprising

  • He noted intolerance growing among people in society
  • Indiscriminate killings are happening worldwide, including in Gaza, he added
Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 04:16 PM

Poet and writer Farhad Mazhar said on Saturday that there are still no signs of peace in the country even after the July uprising.

He said: “In some cases, intolerance is being observed among people. Across the world, including in Gaza, people are being killed indiscriminately. For this reason, we must try to establish peace by following the ideals of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), because Allah sent him as a mercy for all.”

He made these remarks on Saturday afternoon at a peace rally organized by Anjuman-E-Rahmania Mainia Maizbhandaria Darbar Sharif at Suhrawardy Udyan, marking the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi (PBUH).

Farhad Mazhar said: “The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the great leader of all creation. He is our commander. He entrusted us with the responsibility of standing against oppression. He spoke about establishing harmony among human beings. Therefore, we must build a society where everyone can agree on humanitarian issues.”

 

