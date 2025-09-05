President, CA greet countrymen on eve of Eid-e-Miladunnabi

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus issued separate messages greeting the people of Bangladesh and the Muslims across the world on the eve of Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the day of the birth and passing away of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), will be observed across Bangladesh on Saturday with due religious solemnity. The day is a public holiday.

In his message, President Mohammed Shahabuddin said the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi is a sacred and glorious day for the Muslims of the whole world.

He said on this glorious day, the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) came into the world, bringing with him a divine message of mercy, peace, and salvation for all mankind.

His arrival marked the beginning of a new era, as he illuminated the hearts and minds of people by dispelling the injustice, falsehood, and darkness that prevailed in Arab society at the time.

Through the revelation of the holy Quran, Almighty Allah entrusted Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with the great responsibility of establishing Tawheed (the oneness of God) across the world. Despite facing immense adversity, the Prophet (PBUH) spread the message of Islam—a religion of peace—through his unwavering patience, tireless efforts, deep devotion, and unparalleled sacrifice.

He conveyed the essence of the holy Quran to humanity and laid the foundation of a just and equitable society, said president Shahabuddin.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) upheld the rights and dignity of all individuals, advocating for justice, equality, and compassion.

He provided clear guidance to the Ummah regarding the responsibilities and duties of Muslims.

Every word, action, and aspect of his lifestyle serves as a model for Muslims striving to attain the pleasure of Allah and ensure the well-being of both this world and the hereafter.

On this sacred occasion, we pray to Allah Almighty: May the life and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) continue to enlighten our lives.

“May Allah grant us the strength and guidance to follow his noble example and work sincerely for the welfare of our country, our people, and all of humanity,” said the president.

In his message on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus said that Almighty Allah sent the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as Rahmatullil Alamin—a mercy for all creation—bringing the message of peace, emancipation, progress, and overall welfare to the entire world.

He said the impeccable and timeless teachings and ideals left by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) continue to serve as a guiding light for humanity, offering a path to liberation and enlightenment for people of every era and generation.

The chief adviser stated that in today's conflict-ridden world, true peace, justice, and global welfare can only be achieved by following the unique lifestyle, universal teachings, and Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH).

In both religious and worldly life, the great ideals and Sunnah of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) remain the ultimate guide for all people. In emulating his example lies endless welfare, success, and peace for Muslims around the world.

He concluded by expressing his hope that the holy occasion of Eid-e-Miladunnabi (PBUH) would bring immense peace, prosperity, and blessings to everyone.

To mark the day, Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar will air special programs, while various national dailies will publish special supplements highlighting the significance of the occasion.

It was on this blessed day in the year 570 AD, the 12th of Rabiul Awal on the Hijri calendar, that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah, bringing divine blessings and a message of peace to mankind. He also passed away on the same date, marking it as a day of both reflection and reverence for Muslims across the world.