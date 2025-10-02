Thursday, October 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Durga Puja concludes with immersion of idols

The capital's immersion ceremonies were held under tight security, with law enforcement ensuring smooth traffic and crowd management

The five-day Sharadiya Durga Puja concluded with the immersion of Goddess Durgas idols on October 2, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 08:14 PM

The Sharadiya Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community, concluded on Thursday with the immersion of Goddess Durga's idols across the country, marked by deep devotion, vibrant rituals, and solemn religious fervor.

On Bijoya Dashami, the final day of the festival, colorful processions carrying idols were brought out from temples and puja mandaps.

Devotees chanted mantras, beat traditional drums (dhak-dhol), blew conch shells, and performed uludhoni (ceremonial ululation) before immersing the idols in nearby rivers, ponds, or other water bodies.

Earlier in the day, married Hindu women, dressed in traditional white sarees with red borders, participated in Sindur Khela - a symbolic ritual where women offered vermillion and sweets to the goddess, then smeared each other's faces with sindur and exchanged greetings for marital bliss.

Temples and mandaps across the country, including Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramna Kali Mandir, Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission Dhaka, Siddheshwari Kali Mandir, and others, witnessed huge gatherings of worshippers throughout the day.

The Dashami Puja was performed in the morning, followed by Darpan Bisarjan - a symbolic ritual offering the goddess's reflection to water before her formal departure.

Priest Sadhan Chakrabarty described it as the "real farewell," marking the end of the divine presence in the idol.

After the rituals, processions moved through city streets toward immersion points.

Traditionally carried on bamboo frames, many idols were now transported on decorated trucks or boats for immersion, often taken mid-river for Bisarjan.

Devotees bid farewell to the goddess, chanting "Aschhe Bochhor Abar Hobe" (Durga Puja will return next year), reflecting both joy and emotion.

In Dhaka, key mandaps at Dhakeshwari, Ramakrishna Mission, Kalabagan, Banani, Ramna, Shankhari Bazar, and other areas drew thousands of devotees.

The capital's immersion ceremonies were held under tight security, with law enforcement ensuring smooth traffic and crowd management.

Similar scenes unfolded in divisional cities, including Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet, Barisal, and district towns such as Narayanganj, Faridpur, Dinajpur, Jessore, Kushtia, Tangail, Netrokona, and Satkhira.

Following the immersion, younger family members sought blessings from elders, while traditional sweets like chomchom, sandesh, kalojam, and narkeler naru were shared among family, friends, and neighbors.

This year's Durga Puja began on Sunday with Maha Shashthi, followed by Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The festivities formally commenced with Mahalaya on September 21, symbolizing the goddess's descent to earth from Mount Kailash, accompanied by her children - Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh, and Kartik.

As per traditional belief, Goddess Durga arrived this year on an elephant, a symbol of prosperity and good harvest.

Throughout the country, beautifully decorated mandaps showcased life-sized clay idols of the goddess slaying the demon Mahishasura, crafted by artisans over several weeks, reflecting exceptional religious artistry.

In the capital, major puja venues such as Dhakeshwari Temple, Ramakrishna Mission, Ramna Kali Mandir, Joykali Mandir, Jagannath Hall, and Siddheshwari Kali Mandir were adorned with elaborate decorations, lighting and thematic displays.

Shopping centers saw a festive rush in the lead-up to puja, as people across communities prepared for the celebration.

According to Basudeb Dhar, president of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, the number of mandaps increased this year to 33,355 nationwide, including 258 in Dhaka city.

The interim government allocated Tk5 crore in support of this year's Durga Puja celebrations.

To ensure safety, extensive security measures were taken.

Personnel from police, Ansar, RAB, BGB and other agencies were deployed at puja venues.

Local volunteers supported law enforcement in managing crowds and maintaining order.

A central control room, coordinated by the Mohanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee, was set up at Dhakeshwari Temple to monitor security and facilitate coordination across the capital.

Topics:

Durga PujaDhakeshwari Templereligious festival
Read More

Health adviser stresses communal harmony during Puja visit

Mosque, temple share Tangail courtyard, upholding 55 years of harmony

Durga Puja ends Thursday

DMP Commissioner: No untoward incident reported so far during Durga Puja

Home adviser: Plot to disrupt Durga Puja in hills foiled

Fakhrul urges vigilance to ensure peaceful Durga Puja celebrations

Latest News

Deepfakes to disinformation: AI threatens fair play in Bangladesh’s upcoming election

Hustle and homework: Life of street children on Dhaka University campus

Two die as train hits motorcycle in Bogra

EC offers NCP 50 symbols to choose from, but no Shapla

BanglaFact: India Today report on Khagrachhari incident baseless

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x