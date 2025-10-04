Import and export resume through Benapole port after five days

After a five-day break for Durga Puja, import-export activities resumed at Benapole land port from Saturday morning.

Between 9am and 11am, 10 trucks carrying Indian goods entered Bangladesh.

However, no Bangladeshi goods were exported to India during that time.

The resumption of trade was confirmed by Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Agents Staff Association.

He said: “As per the decision of traders from both countries, import and export operations were suspended from September 28 to October 2 due to Durga Puja. Activities resumed at Benapole port from this morning.”

Benapole Land Port Director Shamim Hossain also confirmed the closure and said trade between the two countries has officially resumed from Saturday following the holiday in India for Durga Puja.