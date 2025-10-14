Benapole Port police station without OC for 25 days

Law and order in the country’s largest land port area has reportedly deteriorated as Benapole Port police station remains without an officer-in-charge (OC) for the past 25 days.

According to police sources, former OC Russel Mia was transferred on September 19, but no replacement has been appointed since. Sub-Inspector Manik Kumar Saha is currently serving as acting officer-in-charge.

The post of investigation officer has also remained vacant for the past seven years, sources said.

Residents have complained that the absence of a full-time OC has led to a rise in theft, mugging, and fraud incidents across the three unions under the police station.

Being a border area, smuggling and drug trafficking have also reportedly increased in recent weeks.

Locals said fraudulent activities targeting passport holders and travelers at the Benapole Check post have become more frequent, while the police response has been minimal due to lack of leadership.

They also alleged that young people from different areas are gathering in Benapole, Putkhali, Baropota and Shikri in search of narcotics, as drug supplies—particularly cannabis and Phensedyl—are flowing in from across the border.

When contacted, Mohammad Arif Hossain, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Navaran Circle, Jessore), said the matter of appointing a new OC will be decided by higher authorities, including the DIG and SP.