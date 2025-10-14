Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Benapole Port police station without OC for 25 days

The post of investigation officer has also remained vacant for the past seven years, sources said

File image of Benapole Port Police Station. Photo: UNB
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 07:31 PM

Law and order in the country’s largest land port area has reportedly deteriorated as Benapole Port police station remains without an officer-in-charge (OC) for the past 25 days.

According to police sources, former OC Russel Mia was transferred on September 19, but no replacement has been appointed since. Sub-Inspector Manik Kumar Saha is currently serving as acting officer-in-charge.

The post of investigation officer has also remained vacant for the past seven years, sources said.

Residents have complained that the absence of a full-time OC has led to a rise in theft, mugging, and fraud incidents across the three unions under the police station.

Being a border area, smuggling and drug trafficking have also reportedly increased in recent weeks.

Locals said fraudulent activities targeting passport holders and travelers at the Benapole Check post have become more frequent, while the police response has been minimal due to lack of leadership.

They also alleged that young people from different areas are gathering in Benapole, Putkhali, Baropota and Shikri in search of narcotics, as drug supplies—particularly cannabis and Phensedyl—are flowing in from across the border.

When contacted, Mohammad Arif Hossain, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Navaran Circle, Jessore), said the matter of appointing a new OC will be decided by higher authorities, including the DIG and SP.

Topics:

Benapole port
Read More

Import and export resume through Benapole port after five days

1,260 tons of rice imported from India through Benapole port

Maitri Dwar, Passenger Terminal Building at Petrapole-Benapole ICP operationalized

Consignment of 231,840 eggs arrive at Benapole

Benapole Cargo Vehicle Terminal set to reduce congestion

TCB fails to unload 90 tons of imported onions at Benapole

Latest News

Madagascar military unit seizes power after president impeached

Fishing halted to protect ilish, but families struggle to survive

Bangladesh snatch draw away to Hong Kong

Rucsu polls: Bustling campus on last day of campaigning

BNP closes in on candidate picks, alliance talks underway

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x