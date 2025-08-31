1,260 tons of rice imported from India through Benapole port

A total of 1,260 tons of rice have been imported from India through Benapole, the country’s largest land port located in Sharsha upazila of Jessore, in five consignments.

On Saturday, around 8:30pm, 210 tons of rice entered Benapole port in six trucks.

Confirming the matter on Sunday at 10am, Benapole Port Director Shamim Hossain said that on Thursday, 315 tons of rice arrived in nine trucks, on Sunday, 210 tons in six trucks, on Wednesday, 420 tons in two consignments of 12 trucks, on Thursday, 105 tons in three trucks and on Saturday 210 tons in six trucks.

Thus, a total of 1,260 tons of rice have been imported in five consignments.

Importers said: “To stabilize the domestic market, the government has started large-scale imports of rice from India. This is expected to bring down the prices of rice in the local market.”

Abdus Samad, proprietor of Gani Enterprise, said that multiple consignments were entering through the port, with clearance procedures being handled by two C&F agents — Bhuiya Enterprise and Kaberi Enterprise.

Bablu Rahman, a representative of one of the C&F agents, said that the necessary documents for customs clearance of the imported rice have already been submitted.

He added that all the rice currently inside the port would be released today, Sunday, upon completion of customs clearance.

Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Agents’ Staff Association, said: “After a four-month suspension, the resumption of rice imports through Benapole port has once again restored activity and vibrancy to the port.”

Benapole Port Director Shamim Hossain further said: “Instructions have been given to officials to ensure quick clearance of the imported rice. Earlier, on 15 April this year, the last consignment of rice was imported through this port.”