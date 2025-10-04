Return to Dhaka after Durga Puja holiday triggers rush at terminals

As the four-day Sharadiya Durga Puja holiday concludes on Saturday, many are returning to Dhaka, leading to crowded transport hubs but relatively smooth traffic on the city’s main roads.

On Saturday morning, crowded scenes were observed at Kamalapur Railway Station, Saidabad, Mayor Hanif Flyover at Jatrabari, Gulistan, Zero Point, Paltan, Kakrail, Gabtoli, and other central areas of the capital.

At Kamalapur Railway Station, Habibur Rahman, an officer of a private office, said: “I got a long holiday, so I left for home on Tuesday afternoon after work. Since the office reopens tomorrow, I am returning to Dhaka today to avoid any inconvenience.”

At Saidabad Bus Terminal, a female government office employee told Bangla Tribune: “Because of the long holiday, the return journey pressure is like Eid. To avoid hardship, I returned to Dhaka early in the morning.”

Meanwhile, the main roads in the capital are still relatively clear.

At noon, a field visit showed that areas like Malibagh, Shantinagar, Kakrail, Azimpur, and Paltan had light traffic similar to a holiday.

However, there was a large number of auto-rickshaws.

On the other hand, heavy traffic jams were observed in Saidabad, Dayaganj, and Dholaipar areas.

It is worth noting that, combining the weekly holiday with the Durga Puja holidays, government offices, banks, and financial institutions were closed from Wednesday to Saturday last week.

Wednesday and Thursday were Durga Puja holidays, and Friday and Saturday were weekly holidays.

Therefore, government and private offices will resume activities from Sunday.