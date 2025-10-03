Verma: Bangladesh, India emotionally linked by shared sacrifices

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma has said Bangladesh and India are emotionally linked by the shared sacrifices of the Liberation War of 1971.

"India and Bangladesh share a unique and special relationship. They are connected by history and geography," he said during his recent visit to Dhakeshwari Temple, accompanied by his wife.

The high commissioner said the two neighbours also share a common heritage — of language, literature, art, music and festivals - and Durga Puja is one such shared heritage.

"These festivities remind us that our cultural bonds are older and deeper than our national boundaries. They also remind us that the true strength of our relationship lies in our people and their shared traditions and mutual respect," said High Commissioner Verma.

Durga Puja is not only a festival of devotion; it is also a celebration of culture, inclusivity, and compassion, he said, noting that it is an occasion when families come together, neighborhoods unite, and art and music flourish.

He said Durga Puja symbolizes the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair.

"We pray that this Durga Puja brings new hope to us all and inspires us to build an even better future for our relations," said the high commissioner.

On the auspicious Ashtami puja day, the envoy prayed to goddess Durga to bless them all with wisdom and compassion; shower upon them peace, prosperity, happiness and harmony; and give them the strength and courage to keep nurturing the bonds that connect the two countries and peoples.