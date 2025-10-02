Thursday, October 02, 2025

President exchanges greetings with Hindu community on Durga Puja

The head of the state exchanged greetings with Hindu community members of various professions and wished them all the best

File image of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected
Update : 02 Oct 2025, 10:49 PM

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday exchanged greetings with the members of the Hindu community at Bangabhaban on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The event saw participation of Hindu community members of various professions and social backgrounds at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban from 11am to 12pm. 

The head of the state exchanged greetings with them and wished them all the best.

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain, Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Home Secretary Dr Nasimul Ghani and senior officials concerned to various embassies and the president’s office, among others, accompanied the president on the occasion.

The invited guests were entertained with the traditional food items.

Topics:

Durga PujaPresident Mohammed Shahabuddin
