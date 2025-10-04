Chinese and Bangladeshi presidents celebrate 50 years of historic diplomatic friendship

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Saturday exchanged congratulatory messages marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

In his message, President Xi described China and Bangladesh as traditional friendly neighbours with a long history of exchanges.

Over the past five decades, he said, despite changes in global and regional circumstances, the two countries have maintained close ties guided by the “five principles of peaceful coexistence”—setting an example of mutual respect, equality, and win-win cooperation between nations.

Xi noted that in recent years, the two sides have strengthened political trust, expanded high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and deepened collaboration in multiple areas, further enhancing their comprehensive strategic partnership.

He said he places great importance on China’s relations with Bangladesh and is ready to work with President Shahabuddin to use the 50th anniversary as an opportunity to carry forward the long-standing friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote shared development—to better serve the two peoples and contribute to global peace and prosperity.

In his message, President Shahabuddin said that over the past 50 years, Bangladesh and China have built a deep bond founded on mutual respect, trust, and enduring cooperation that has delivered tangible benefits to both nations.

He praised China’s role in promoting regional peace, stability, and prosperity, and expressed appreciation for Beijing’s continued support for Bangladesh’s sustainable development. Shahabuddin also expressed confidence that joint efforts from both countries’ leadership and peoples will bring even greater success in future cooperation.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus also exchanged congratulatory messages.

Premier Li said China highly values its ties with Bangladesh and looks forward to using the anniversary to accelerate high-quality “belt and road” cooperation, strengthen collaboration in diverse sectors, and advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Chief Adviser Yunus, in his message, said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 50 years ago, the friendship between the two peoples has continued to grow stronger, bilateral relations have progressed steadily, and cooperation has yielded fruitful results.

He reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to achieving new milestones in its comprehensive strategic partnership with China.