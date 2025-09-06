Sunday, September 07, 2025

‘Mob violence has increased due to lack of true Islamic teachings’

Says Islami Ganatantrik Party Chairman MA Awal

Chairman of the Islami Ganatantrik Party and former Member of Parliament MA Awal
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 09:41 PM

Islami Ganatantrik Party Chairman and former Member of Parliament MA Awal has said that the absence of true Islamic teachings is fueling unrest and mob violence across the country.

He made the remarks on Saturday at a discussion in Mirpur-1, Dhaka, marking the party’s sixth founding anniversary.

Awal said: “Once again, shrines and khanqas across the country are being attacked. Even our founding anniversary meetings could not be held in many places. Just yesterday in Rajbari, a dead body was exhumed from a grave and burned. Such a heinous incident shows how respect and fear for Allah and His Messenger have diminished. Sadly, we have not taken lessons from the sacred Eid-e-Miladunnabi (PBUH).”

He further added, “Due to the lack of true Islamic education, violence and mob terrorism are on the rise in the country. Yet the government is only issuing strong statements. To get rid of this situation, we must follow the ideals of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

On the occasion of the founding anniversary, programs were also held in Motijheel, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, and Mymensingh with the participation of party leaders and activists.

 

Topics:

Eid-e-MiladunnabiunrestMob
