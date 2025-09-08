Army clarifies role ahead of election, dismisses social media propaganda

Colonel Staff Colonel Md Shafiqul Islam, military operations director of the Armed Forces Division, said on Monday that the army has not yet received any instructions from the Election Commission regarding the upcoming national election.

He added, however, that the military was ready to carry out any responsibilities assigned by the commission.

He made the remarks during a press briefing at Officers’ Mess “A” in Dhaka Cantonment, responding to journalists’ questions.

Addressing recent social media activity by some retired military officers, Col Shafiqul described it as “unexpected and undesirable,” saying the public could judge the motives behind such propaganda and misinformation.

On the overall law-and-order situation, he said law enforcement agencies are conducting special operations ahead of the election. Nearly 80% of lost firearms have been recovered, with efforts ongoing to retrieve the remainder. Once fully recovered, these weapons will aid in ensuring a credible, fair, and impartial election.

Regarding mob violence, he emphasized zero tolerance. In incidents where mobs have acted violently, the army has intervened to restore order, though some delays occurred due to late reporting. He stressed that no mob or incident should be allowed to demean freedom fighters or the Liberation War, citing a recent example where a mob formed in front of freedom fighter Fazlur Rahman’s house and was quickly controlled by the responsible army unit.

Commenting on the Rajbari incident, in which the body of Nurul Haque, also known as Nural Pagla, was exhumed and burned and the shrine attacked, Col Shafiqul said the army was informed late but acted immediately upon receiving notice. The police and army are actively pursuing those involved.

He also dismissed rumors of the army being uncooperative with the Enforced Disappearance Commission, saying, “All military personnel summoned for the commission’s investigations have fully cooperated and continue to do so. The army will provide assistance in the future if required.”

On Arakan Army activity and smuggling at the border, he said relevant agencies are closely monitoring the situation, with the army and intelligence units prepared to act jointly in the event of any escalation.