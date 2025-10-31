Saturday, November 01, 2025

Pedestrian dies in car crash at Uttara, mob attacks teen driver

Police and army personnel later arrived and rescued the injured driver

An enraged mob vandalizes a car in the Kamarpara area of Uttara, Dhaka, after it fatally hit a pedestrian on Friday, 31 October 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 07:51 PM

A 55-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding car in the Kamarpara area of Uttara, Dhaka, on Friday, shortly after Jummah prayers.

Following the incident, an angry crowd vandalized the vehicle and beat the driver.

Members of the army and police later arrived, brought the situation under control, and rescued the injured driver, who was taken to the hospital.

The deceased was identified as Md Mannan, 55. Eyewitnesses said the driver hit Mannan and attempted to flee, reportedly injuring several others in the process. The crowd chased the car, stopped it on Road No-12 of Sector 10 in Uttara, and vandalized it.

Seeking shelter, the driver entered a nearby house, but the mob broke in, damaged the property, and assaulted him. Police and army personnel eventually rescued the injured driver.

Mannan was taken to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body will be sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, police said.

Turag Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Monir Hossain said the driver, 17-year-old Md Abir, was detained after receiving primary treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. A case is currently being processed.

“The driver did not have a driving license. His father works as a driver for a rent-a-car service. When his father went home for lunch, Abir took the car out. Due to his inexperience, he lost control of the vehicle,” the OC added.

Uttara West Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Mohammad Ullah Faisal confirmed the crowd vandalized the car and the house, and that army and police personnel later rescued the driver and took him to Turag Police Station.

UttaraMobUttara Accident
