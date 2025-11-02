3 suspected cattle thieves beaten to death in Gaibandha

In the quiet hours before Sunday dawn, a village in Gaibandha’s Gobindganj upazila turned into the scene of a deadly episode of mob violence, as three men, suspected of attempting to steal cattle, were beaten to death by locals in the Nasirabad area.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:30am when a group of eight alleged thieves tried to lift cows from the shed of one Abdus Salam Mia.

Hearing noises, Salam shouted for help, drawing villagers out of their homes. What followed was a chaotic chase through the darkness as the locals pursued the fleeing group.

While five of the suspected thieves managed to escape, three were caught and brutally assaulted by the mob.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Gobindganj police station, Bulbul Islam, said two of them died on the spot, and the third succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Gobindganj Upazila Health Complex.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Gaibandha Police Nishat Angela, accompanied by senior officials, visited the scene later in the morning.

“A murder case will be filed, as no one has the right to take the law into their own hands,” OC Bulbul told UNB.

Local residents said incidents of cattle theft had been frequent in the area in recent weeks, leaving villagers frustrated and anxious.

Police have intensified patrols in the area and launched an investigation to identify those involved in the killing, as well as the rest of the suspected cattle lifters who managed to flee.