Santal Health Project sets milestone of 700th normal delivery in Gaibandha

The Santal Health Project has achieved a milestone of 700 safe deliveries for mothers, mostly from the ethnic Santal community, at the Sapmara Union Health and Family Welfare Center (UHFWC) in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha.

The success of providing institutional delivery services highlights the importance of improving healthcare and modern reproductive health services for underprivileged women.

The LAMB Hospital, UNFPA, UKAID, health and family planning departments and local government institutions (LGIs) extended cooperation and assistance in running the project that has set a unique example of trust-building and collaboration.

This initiative has made significant progress in improving maternal and reproductive health, which has a lasting impact on the Santal community and paved the way for further progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).