Gaibandha locals protest rape of 8-year-old, demand arrest of accused

The victim’s family filed a case at Sadullapur police station on Wednesday night, four days after the alleged incident

Locals protest by blocking the road and burning tires, demanding the arrest of the accused and justice for the child rape incident, on October 25, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 06:17 PM

Locals in Sadullapur upazila of Gaibandha blocked a key road on Saturday, demanding the arrest of a man accused of raping an eight-year-old girl.

Demonstrators, including students, residents, and relatives of the victim, gathered at Indrar Mor, obstructing the Gaibandha-Sundarganj Road. The group marched and burned tires before police intervened to control the situation.

Speakers at the protest alleged that on the afternoon of October 18, the accused, Anarul Islam, lured the victim to his house and physically assaulted her. The girl, who was visiting her grandfather, was later admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital with severe injuries.

Protesters criticized authorities, stating the accused remains at large despite the complaint. They demanded his immediate arrest and "exemplary punishment."

The accused, Anarul Islam, is an agricultural worker from the same village, according to locals. He is married and has three children.

Tajuddin Khandaker, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadullapur police station, said: "A case has been filed based on the victim’s family’s written complaint.

"Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, he added.

