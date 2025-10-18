Saturday, October 18, 2025

Clinic vandalized after death of mother, newborn in Gaibandha

The family alleged that clinic authorities tried to hide the deaths, sparking anger that led locals to attack and vandalize 
Map of Gaibandha. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Oct 2025, 02:32 PM

Relatives of a 25-year-old patient vandalized a clinic following the death of the woman and her newborn, reportedly due to negligence  in Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha district on Saturday.

Parul Begum, wife of Shamim Mia of Bisramgachhi village of the upazila, and their newborn died at Maa Clinic and Nursing Home in the upazila headquarters.

The relatives of the patient said Parul, mother of two children, was taken to the clinic on Friday for a cesarean.

As her condition worsened, the clinic authorities reportedly began the surgery around 11pm on Friday.

By 4am Saturday, both Parul and her newborn died.

Family members alleged that the clinic authorities tried to hide the deaths and called an ambulance to refer the deceased to Rangpur, which raised their suspicions.

Angered by the incident, the relatives of Parul, along with local people, attacked the clinic and vandalized its furniture.

They also set a portion of the clinic on fire.

On information, a team of police and the Bangladesh army rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Palashbari Fire Station Officer Rabiul Islam said: “We received reports of arson at the clinic, but the staff had managed to extinguish the fire before we reached.”

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palashbari Police Station, Md Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, said police were deployed in the morning to bring the situation under control following the deaths.

Neither the victim’s family nor the clinic authorities have filed any official complaint,  he said: “We will take necessary action if a complaint is lodged.”

