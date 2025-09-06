Eid-e-Miladunnabi being observed in the country

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the day of birth and passing away of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), is being observed across Bangladesh on saturday with due religious solemnity.

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus issued separate messages greeting the people of Bangladesh and the Muslims across the world to mark the day.

The national flag has been hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous offices and private buildings.

As in previous years, the government decorated important roads and key locations in the capital with national and colourful flags and banners inscribed with the Kalima Tayyiba.

The Islamic Foundation has organised various religious and cultural programs including Qirat, Naat recitations, poetry readings, cultural competitions and an Arabic Khutba writing contest.

The foundation also published a commemorative publication and arranged seminars.

Starting from 12th Rabiul Awwal, the Islamic Foundation organised a two-week-long Islamic book fair on the southern premises of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Bangladesh Television (BTV), Bangladesh Betar (Radio) and other electronic media outlets broadcast special programs, while newspapers were expected to publish special supplements marking the day.

Universities and all educational, cultural and religious institutions—along with the offices of the Waqf Administrator, Islamic Foundation and Hajj Offices in Dhaka and Jeddah—have been directed to organise discussion sessions, prayer and milad gatherings, Naat recitations and quiz competitions.

These programs will focus on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PUBH), including Islam’s messages of peace, progress, tolerance, global brotherhood, human rights, and women’s dignity.

Bangladesh Shishu Academy also arranged special programs for children, including Naat recitations, essay competitions and discussion events.

On this occasion, special meals will be served at all military and civil hospitals, prisons, orphanages, child care homes and old-age homes across the country.

Bangladesh’s embassies and missions abroad will also observe the day with due solemnity and respect.

The day is a public holiday.