Comprehensive security planned for peaceful observance of Eid-e-Miladunnabi

The government has made comprehensive arrangements across the country for the peaceful observance of Eid-e-Miladunnabi, to be observed on Saturday.

Emphasis has been placed on ensuring smooth and secure congregations and processions, particularly in major cities such as Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet, Khulna and Rajshahi, to mark the auspicious occasion.

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has ordered law enforcement agencies to maintain heightened vigilance and ensure foolproof arrangements, particularly at major mosques and other religious places where large gatherings are expected.

Enhanced surveillance and patrolling at sensitive locations have already been ensured.

Measures have also been taken for efficient crowd management to prevent any untoward incidents. The steps also stressed proper traffic regulation to ensure smooth movement of devotees.

Eid-e-Miladunnabi is a significant festival for Muslims across the globe, marking the anniversary of the birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The day will be observed across the country with due religious solemnity on Saturday.

Different government and non-government organizations, including the Islamic Foundation (IF), have chalked out elaborate programs to mark the day.

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, with divine blessings and a message of peace for mankind.

He also passed away on the same day.