Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bashir urges youth to emulate Prophet’s (PBUH) simple, exemplary life

Exhibition attendees can learn how Prophet (PBUH) achieved extraordinary honor despite living so modestly, he says

File image of Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 07:47 PM

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin on Wednesday urged the youth to follow the exemplary life philosophy of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

“The life led by the World Prophet, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), serves as an incomparable ideal for humankind,” he said while speaking at the inauguration of the three-day Sira Event 2025, organized by the Masjid-Ut-Taqwa Society, Dhanmondi, according to a press release.

Addressing the event, Bashir noted that although the Prophet (PBUH) was the greatest man in the world, his life was extremely simple.

The commerce adviser praised the initiative of the Masjid-Ut-Taqwa Society to showcase the Prophet's (PBUH) life, describing it as a shining example for others to follow. He also lauded the coordinated efforts being made to groom the new generation by instilling morality, honesty, and humanity.

Bashir explained that the exhibition aims to help the youth—who often read about the Prophet (PBUH) in books—match the image formed in their minds with the reality of the Prophet’s (PBUH) simple life. He observed that by viewing the exhibition, attendees can understand how the Prophet (PBUH) achieved extraordinary honor despite living so modestly.

He urged young attendees to study the Prophet's (PBUH) biography and practically implement his teachings in their daily lives.

The Sira Event 2025 featured an exhibition on the fourth floor of the Masjid-Ut-Taqwa Society. The display symbolically presented aspects of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) daily life. Featured items include a mud house, utensils, a water-holding skin (musk), palm leaf thatch, a cot, and samples of his favorite foods.

Topics:

Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh)Prophet (PBUH)Sk Bashir Uddin
Read More

Sk Bashir: Tourism in Bangladesh to be safe, affordable

Dhaka, Islamabad seek to expand bilateral trade, reduce barriers

Commerce adviser: Investment prospects stronger than ever

Salehuddin: Economic growth drives tax collection, not enforcement

Sk Bashir: Commitment made to purchase agriculture, energy products and aircraft from US

Sk Bashir: Bangladesh must build capacity in industrial inputs to stay competitive

Latest News

‘February voting will take place in daytime, not at night’

32% children in Bangladesh victims of online violence, activists warn

New York building partially collapses following explosion

Jail authorities claim ex-minister Nurul Majid Humayun wasn't handcuffed on deathbed

Home adviser: Plot to disrupt Durga Puja in hills foiled

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x