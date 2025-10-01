Bashir urges youth to emulate Prophet’s (PBUH) simple, exemplary life

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin on Wednesday urged the youth to follow the exemplary life philosophy of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

“The life led by the World Prophet, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), serves as an incomparable ideal for humankind,” he said while speaking at the inauguration of the three-day Sira Event 2025, organized by the Masjid-Ut-Taqwa Society, Dhanmondi, according to a press release.

Addressing the event, Bashir noted that although the Prophet (PBUH) was the greatest man in the world, his life was extremely simple.

The commerce adviser praised the initiative of the Masjid-Ut-Taqwa Society to showcase the Prophet's (PBUH) life, describing it as a shining example for others to follow. He also lauded the coordinated efforts being made to groom the new generation by instilling morality, honesty, and humanity.

Bashir explained that the exhibition aims to help the youth—who often read about the Prophet (PBUH) in books—match the image formed in their minds with the reality of the Prophet’s (PBUH) simple life. He observed that by viewing the exhibition, attendees can understand how the Prophet (PBUH) achieved extraordinary honor despite living so modestly.

He urged young attendees to study the Prophet's (PBUH) biography and practically implement his teachings in their daily lives.

The Sira Event 2025 featured an exhibition on the fourth floor of the Masjid-Ut-Taqwa Society. The display symbolically presented aspects of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) daily life. Featured items include a mud house, utensils, a water-holding skin (musk), palm leaf thatch, a cot, and samples of his favorite foods.