23 parties including BNP, NCP submit opinions on July Charter draft

A total of 23 political parties submitted their opinions on the draft of July Charter to the National Consensus Commission after reviewing it.

Earlier, on the night of Saturday, the previous draft sent to the political parties was revised due to some errors and a correct draft was sent.

On Wednesday, the commission extended the time for giving any kind of opinion on the draft until Friday at 3pm.

The 23 parties which submitted their opinions to the commission till 3pm on Friday are Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), National Citizen Party (NCP), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Khelafat Majlis, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party, Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM), Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Bangladesh Biplobi Workers Party, Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote, 12-Party Alliance, Aam Janta Dal, Gano Forum, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), Jatiya Gano Front, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist), Gano Sanghati Andolan, Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Bangladesh JSD), Bangladesh Labor Party, Zaker Party, Bhashani Janashakti Party and Bangladesh Nezami Islam Party.

According to the commission sources, seven political parties have not given their opinions so far.

However, the commission said that the time for giving opinions on the final draft of the July charter will not be extended.

The political parties that have not yet submitted their opinions are Nagorik Oikya, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Rastra Sangskar Andolan, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh and Islami Oikya Jote.