Hindu Community celebrates Janmashtami on Saturday

The Hindu community in Bangladesh is celebrating Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, on Saturday with due religious fervor.

According to the Hindu religion, Lord Vishnu incarnated in the universe as Lord Krishna in the prison of Raja Kangsa on this day, the eighth of “Shukla Pakkha” (bright fortnight) in the month of the Bengali calendar Bhadra in Dwapara Yuga in order to protect “Dharma” from the hands of evil.

Sri Krishna was born to Devaki and her husband Vasudeva in Mathura.

The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

Besides, national dailies published special articles while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations aired special programmes highlighting different aspects of the eventful life of Lord Krishna.

Different social, cultural, and religious organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe Janmashtami.

Besides, Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Sri Krishna.

In a message on Friday, the chief adviser said Janmashtami is one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community.

“Lord Sri Krishna has spread the message of justice, human compassion, and peace in society. Wherever he witnessed injustice or oppression, he appeared to protect the forces of good from the forces of evil. His philosophy and values, which are centered on devotion to the creator and the establishment of peace in society, will continue to inspire not only followers of Sanatan Dharma but also people of all faiths,” he said.