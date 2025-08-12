DMP takes comprehensive security measures for Janmashtami procession

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali on Tuesday said a comprehensive security plan has been taken to ensure the peaceful arrangement of the process and other programs marking the Janmashtami to be celebrated on Saturday.

"A flawless security will be provided to the Janmashtami ceremonies in coordination with the armed forces, city corporations and various intelligence agencies," he said while presiding over a coordination meeting at the DMP Headquarters regarding the security and traffic management for the Janmashtami procession.

At the beginning of the coordination meeting, DMP Joint Police Commissioner (Operations) Mohammad Shahidullah presented the overall security plan adopted for the Janmashtami procession through a PowerPoint presentation.

The meeting emphasized the importance of installing high-quality CCTV cameras in every temple, installing archways in Dhakeshwari National Temple and Swamibag Iskcon Temple, starting and ending the procession at a specific time, deploying a sufficient number of volunteers in designated attire or with visible ID cards, and respecting the religious sentiments of followers of other religions.

On Saturday, the holy religious festival of the followers of the Hindu community will be celebrated in Dhaka metropolis in a festive and joyful atmosphere.

A colorful procession will be brought out in the capital on the day to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.