Army chief: Bangladesh belongs to all, no division by race or religion

All citizens share equal rights, responsibilities, General Waker says 

Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman inaugurates the central Janmashtami procession at Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka, emphasizing unity, harmony, and equal rights for all citizens on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 07:47 PM

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman said Bangladesh belongs to everyone, where people of all faiths and ethnicities have lived together in peace for centuries. 

He emphasized that there will be no division by race or religion, as all citizens share equal rights and responsibilities.

The army chief was speaking while inaugurating the Janmashtami procession at Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka as the chief guest on Saturday.

“Today, thousands of devotees of Lord Krishna are present here. Music is being played, and it is a joy to be part of this celebration. I thank everyone for inviting me to inaugurate this historic procession,” the army chief said.

He added: “Let our pledge be to always maintain harmony and fraternity. This country belongs to all. The chiefs of the navy and air force are also present, along with the 9th Infantry Division. Together, we will stand beside you.”

The army chief also said the armed forces, deployed across Bangladesh, will continue working with citizens to ensure they can celebrate religious festivals with confidence.

“This procession, once held in the 19th and 20th centuries, had come to a halt but has now been revived. We hope it will continue forever. On behalf of the armed forces, we will extend all possible support,” he concluded.

The ceremony was formally inaugurated with candle-lighting by the chiefs of the three-armed forces.

