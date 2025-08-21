Thursday, August 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tarique urges parties to settle politics with politics, not tactics

Some political figures—once comrades in anti-fascist movement—are now adopting tactics reminiscent of ousted autocratic regime to prevent BNP’s success he says

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman virtually exchanged greetings with Hindu communities on the occasion of Janmashtami. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 08:27 PM

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday urged political parties to engage in politics rather than using unfair tactics to block his party’s victory in the upcoming national election.

Speaking during a virtual greeting with Hindu communities, Tarique sought their support, calling the election a key opportunity to build a safe Bangladesh for future generations.

The event, marking Janmashtami, was organized by the Bangladesh Hindu-Baudhha-Christian Kalyan Front at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh. Tarique also criticized the proportional representation (PR) system, saying it does not allow voters to know exactly who they are electing.

“Some political figures—once comrades in the anti-fascist movement—are now adopting tactics reminiscent of the ousted autocratic regime to prevent BNP’s success,” he said.

He warned against obstructing BNP’s victory out of fear, urging, “Confront politics with politics. Trust the people’s strength. If BNP’s mandate comes from the people, do not block their right to vote.”

He concluded by greeting Hindu community members in Bangladesh and abroad and paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the July–August uprising.

Topics:

Tarique RahmanMirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Janmashtami
Read More

BNP, IRI discuss upcoming election, reforms

Cocktail blast case: Fakhrul, Abbas, 65 others exempted

August 21 grenade attack: SC verdict on Tarique, Babar acquittal appeal Sept 4

SC hears appeals against Tarique, Babar’s acquittal in Aug 21 grenade attack case

BNP's Salam Azad criticizes Awami League, recalls Ziaur Rahman’s contributions

Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital after returning to Dhaka

Latest News

Mahbub bows out of BCB race amid allegations, growing rift

IOM: Accurate, timely migration data central to effective migration governance

Serbia rocked by ongoing anti-government protests

Cricket South Africa announce plans for 2027 World Cup

Picking Dhaka’s top Dumpling spots

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x