Tarique urges parties to settle politics with politics, not tactics

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday urged political parties to engage in politics rather than using unfair tactics to block his party’s victory in the upcoming national election.

Speaking during a virtual greeting with Hindu communities, Tarique sought their support, calling the election a key opportunity to build a safe Bangladesh for future generations.

The event, marking Janmashtami, was organized by the Bangladesh Hindu-Baudhha-Christian Kalyan Front at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh. Tarique also criticized the proportional representation (PR) system, saying it does not allow voters to know exactly who they are electing.

“Some political figures—once comrades in the anti-fascist movement—are now adopting tactics reminiscent of the ousted autocratic regime to prevent BNP’s success,” he said.

He warned against obstructing BNP’s victory out of fear, urging, “Confront politics with politics. Trust the people’s strength. If BNP’s mandate comes from the people, do not block their right to vote.”

He concluded by greeting Hindu community members in Bangladesh and abroad and paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the July–August uprising.