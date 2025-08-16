Tarique: Lord Krishna's legacy of justice against injustice

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has praised Lord Krishna for establishing justice, truth, and welfare on earth by suppressing injustice and misrule.

In a message marking Janmashtami, he said Lord Krishna's actions to remove sinners have left a lasting impact on human society, according to a party press release signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Friday.

"The teachings and deeds of Lord Krishna offer inspiration to oppressed people everywhere to resist tyranny and injustice," he said. "The message of Krishna continues to resonate with those fighting for justice."

Tarique Rahman also expressed his warm wishes to the Hindu community, wishing them peace, prosperity, and well-being. He highlighted the significance of Janmashtami, saying that it celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, who was born to end the reign of evil forces.

"Janmashtami is not only a religious festival but a symbol of unity and brotherhood, binding people across divisions," he said. "It creates a sense of solidarity and imparts a common sense of sincerity within society."

The acting BNP chairman observed that the essence of all religions is to promote peace, harmony, and human welfare. "The religious tolerance remains an integral part of Bangladesh's culture and that people from all faiths have coexisted peacefully for centuries," he said.

Tarique Rahman said that BNP remains committed to preserving this tradition of mutual respect and unity among all communities.