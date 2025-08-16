Saturday, August 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Halim: BNP wants to build a country of communal harmony

Under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, the party aims to create a country where people can enjoy freedom of religion, says Halim

Photo: BSS
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 02:07 PM

Adviser to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and former cabinet secretary ASM Abdul Halim on Saturday morning said the BNP always wants to build a country of communal harmony.

He said under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, the party aims to create a country where people can enjoy freedom of religion. He urged everyone to forget envy and hatred and work together to build a united and harmonious nation.

ASM Abdul Halim made the remarks while visiting a religious programme of the Hindu community celebrating Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Sri Krishna, at Islampur Central Temple in Islampur upazila of the district. 

President of Islampur Central Temple Kartik Chandra Dutta, General Secretary Tapas Chandra Sen and Priest Ashutosh Chandra Gosami were present among others. 

