CA Yunus greets Hindu community on Janmashtami

He wished every success to the Janmashtami festival and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens

File image of Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 05:56 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on Friday greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami the birthday of Lord Sri Krishna.

In a message issued on the eve of the festival, the Chief Adviser said Janmashtami is one of the major religious observances of the Hindu community.

“Lord Sri Krishna has spread the message of justice, human compassion, and peace in society. Wherever he witnessed injustice or oppression, he appeared to protect the forces of good from the forces of evil. His philosophy and values which is centered on devotion to the creator and the establishment of peace in society- will continue to inspire not only followers of Sanatan Dharma but people of all faiths also,” he said.

Dr Yunus noted that communal harmony is a unique hallmark of Bangladesh’s culture. For centuries, people of this land have practiced their respective religions while preserving an enduring spirit of harmony. 

He said the interim government, formed through the historic mass uprising of students, workers, and the general public, is committed to keeping this bond of harmony unbroken.

“I call upon everyone to remain vigilant so that no one can undermine the existing order, fraternity, and communal amity in society. I believe that the ideals and teachings of Lord Sri Krishna will further strengthen the bonds of mutual goodwill and brotherhood. Let us, through our collective efforts, build a new Bangladesh free from discrimination and enriched with communal harmony,” the chief adviser added.

He wished every success to the Janmashtami festival and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.

Muhammad Yunus Janmashtami
