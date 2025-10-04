Doctor shortage cripples healthcare services at Beanibazar Health Complex

Nearly three lakh residents of Beanibazar upazila in Sylhet district are being deprived of proper healthcare as the area’s only public hospital — the 50-bed Beanibazar Upazila Health Complex — faces an acute shortage of doctors, with effectively just one physician available to serve the entire population.

According to official sources, the health complex has 27 approved posts for doctors, but only five are currently in position.

These include the upazila health officer, one residential medical officer and three consultants.

However, the consultants are engaged primarily in surgical duties and do not take part in regular medical care, while the health officer is occupied with administrative responsibilities.

As a result, only one doctor is left to handle the overwhelming patient load.

This dire situation has persisted for nearly three years, with many doctors joining the facility only to be swiftly transferred elsewhere.

Despite repeated media reports, visits and recommendations from higher authorities, no tangible steps have been taken to resolve the crisis.

On Monday, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sylhet, along with the civil surgeon and other officials, visited the hospital and expressed strong dissatisfaction over the collapsing state of healthcare in the upazila.

Hospital records reveal long-term absenteeism among several appointed doctors.

The emergency medical officer, who joined in July 2010, has been absent since November 2011 — nearly 14 years — without any disciplinary action.

The Residential Medical Officer has been absent since May 2023, while the indoor medical officer since July 2023, and the medical officer since August 2023.

Another doctor has not reported for duty for the past three years.

Locals allege that some of these doctors are currently abroad pursuing higher studies, leaving the hospital’s services in disarray.

Upazila Health Officer Dr Monirul Haque Khan said several doctors are either absent, transferred, or made officers on special duty (OSD), and the issue has been consistently reported to higher authorities.

Sylhet Civil Surgeon Dr Nasir Uddin said that letters have been sent multiple times but, without action from the ministry, little progress can be made.

“We continue to send recommendations to the ministry for necessary steps,” he said.

Residents fear that unless immediate measures are taken, the healthcare system in Beanibazar will remain paralysed, depriving thousands of timely medical treatment.

During his visit, DC Sarwoer Alam warned that the hospital could no longer be allowed to operate in such a disorganised manner. “All administrative measures will be taken to ensure healthcare services for rural people,” he said.