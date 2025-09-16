Technical students protest for six-point demand in Tangail

Diploma holders staged a protest march and program opposing the “unjustified” three-point demand of BSc degree holders and calling for the implementation of the Technical Students’ Movement’s six-point demand on Tuesday in Tangail

The program was held in front of Tangail Press Club, organized jointly by the Technical Students’ Movement and Tangail Polytechnic Institute. Participants chanted various slogans during the program

Speakers at the event included Rafiqul Islam, convener of Bangladesh Diploma Engineering Students Teachers Professionals Struggle Council, Tangail district branch; general secretary Mir Mohammad Hossain Tunnu; and student Rajman Sheikh, among others.

Diploma engineers from various government departments, diploma teachers, and students were also present.

Speakers at the march said BSc degree holders were unjustifiably raising a three-point demand in an attempt to destabilize the country. They condemned and protest this. If their program is not stopped, a tougher movement will be launched. At the same time, they demanded immediate implementation of the six-point demand of the Technical Students’ Movement.”

Earlier, diploma students brought out a protest march and gathered at Tangail Press Club.